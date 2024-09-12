Forest Hills man shot in East Elmhurst on Wednesday afternoon, gunman remains at large: NYPD

Sept. 12, 2024 By Bill Parry

An urgent manhunt is underway for the gunman who shot and killed a Forest Hills man on a quiet residential block in East Elmhurst on Wednesday afternoon.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights responded to a 911 call of a man shot in front of 25-16 Humphrey St. just after 4:30 p.m. and arrived on the scene to find a 43-year-old man lying on the grass with two gunshots to his head.

EMS arrived at the location and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead a short while later, police said.

The victim was later identified as Carlos Solano, who lived on 62nd Drive, two blocks west of Flushing Meadows Corona Park, three miles away from the crime scene.

Neighbors reportedly heard shouting before the gunfire erupted. An NYPD spokeswoman said there is still no determined motive for the fatal shooting as of noon Thursday, and there are no arrests.

There is no description of the gunman, who was last seen running past the Helen Marshall Playground along 100th Street.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Sept. 8, the 115th Precinct has reported two shooting incidents so far in 2024, two fewer than the four reported at the same point last year, a decline of 50%, according to the most recent CompStat report.