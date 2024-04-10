Excavation set to begin on Astoria property for residential tower

Apr. 10, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

The excavation process for the property at 41-08 Crescent St. in Astoria is set to begin, marking the first step towards the construction of a 17-story residential tower, according to New York YIMBY.

The 30,102-square-foot-long lot has already been surrounded by construction fencing. Machines for the construction work are expected to arrive on site within the coming weeks.

The 189-foot-tall structure expected to be built on the property was designed by Dan Ionescu Architects and developed by Forte Italia LLC. Pecora Group LLC is the current owner of the property. It is estimated that construction of the residential tower will be completed in the fall of 2027.

Despite the detailed filings, the latest renderings for the building posted on the construction board depict it as being much larger, at 25 stories tall. However, the building still closely resembles the initial massing and zoning diagrams published in December 2015 on the New York City Department of Buildings.

This property is bounded by 41st Avenue to the northeast, 24th Street to the northwest and Crescent Street to the southeast. The site is situated close to the Queensboro Plaza subway station, located southwest of the property, along Queens Plaza North. This station services the N, W and 7 trains.