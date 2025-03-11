You are reading

Eat your way around the world on Ditmars Boulevard, Astoria’s ‘Restaurant Row’

March 11, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Western Queens is a foodie’s paradise, where every corner offers a taste of something new. Nowhere is this more evident than Ditmars Boulevard —Astoria’s own “Restaurant Row.”

This vibrant stretch is a melting pot of flavors, reflecting the many cultures that call the neighborhood home. A casual stroll down Ditmars is like taking a global food tour, from sizzling Thai dishes to authentic Greek specialties.

Whether you’re craving comfort food or an adventurous bite, these must-visit spots along Ditmars Boulevard promise a world of deliciousness on this corner of Queens.

🍜 Ditmars Thai

A go-to for classic Thai flavors, Ditmars Thai serves up generous portions of favorites like drunken noodles, pad Thai, and Thai fried rice. Save room for dessert—mango sticky rice and fried ice cream are among the sweet treats on the menu.

📍 35-13 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria
📞 718-269-4549
🌐 ditmars-thai.squarespace.com

Ditmars Thai

🐟 Ibn Hamido Seafood

This Mediterranean seafood haven offers daily fresh catches, including grilled branzino, red snapper, and shrimp. Sides like moussaka, garlic eggplant, and beet salad round out the menu for a flavorful, satisfying meal.

📍 31-29 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria
📞 718-535-4700
🌐 hamidoseafood.com
📸 Instagram: @ibn.hamido.seafood.nyc

🍺 Jack Jones Gastropub

This Irish gastropub serves up traditional comfort food, including Irish breakfast, shepherd’s pie, and beef stew, alongside classic burgers, chicken sandwiches, and steak. Stop by for weekend brunch or happy hour specials from Monday to Friday, 4 to 7 p.m.

📍 38-01 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria
📞 929-424-3180
🌐 jackjonesbar.com
📸 Instagram: @jackjonesbar

Beef stew from Jack Jones. Photo Credit: Jack Jones Astoria

🇬🇷 To Loukoumi

Step into Greece without leaving Astoria at this authentic Greek taverna, where grilled octopus, Greek salad, and moussaka are house specialties. With indoor and outdoor seating, it’s an ideal spot for a cozy meal or a breezy summer night.

📍 45-07 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria
📞 718-626-3200
🌐 loukoumitaverna.com
📸 Instagram: @loukoumitavernanyc

🍜 HinoMaru Ramen

Craving a steaming bowl of ramen? HinoMaru serves up rich broths and perfectly cooked noodles, along with small plates like pork gyoza and oyster tempura. Pair your meal with Japanese beer, sake, or their housemade lychee soda.

📍 33-18 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria
📞 718-777-0228
🌐 hinomaruramen.com
📸 Instagram: @hinomaruramen

Uni Ramen from HinoMaru. Photo credit: HinoMaru Ramen

🇵🇪 Barranco

Barranco brings Peruvian flair to Ditmars with signature dishes like lomo saltado, ceviche, and jalea. Visit for happy hour specials, live music on Fridays, and a Sunday brunch that shouldn’t be missed.

📍 35-02 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria
📞 718-685-2600
🌐 barranconyc.com
📸 Instagram: @barranconyc

🍕 Forno Siciliano

A staple in the neighborhood for over 31 years, Forno Siciliano is known for its rustic ambiance and traditional Italian dishes, from veal parmigiana and risotto to wood-fired pizzas.

📍 43-19 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria
📞 718-267-0790
🌐 fornosiciliano.com
📸 Instagram: @forno_siciliano_ristorante

Italian cuisine from Forno Siciliano. Photo credit: Forno Siciliano

🌮 Ayy Chihuahua

This vibrant Mexican eatery is a love letter to authentic cuisine, featuring tacos de camarones, mole enchiladas, and housemade churros. With signature cocktails and an inviting atmosphere, it’s an ideal spot for happy hour or a festive dinner.

📍 36-16 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria
📞 347-649-1023
🌐 ayychihuahua.com
📸 Instagram: @ayychihuahuaofficial

🍣 Watawa Sushi

With a serene dining space and a fountain filled with rose petals, Watawa Sushi offers a relaxing experience paired with expertly crafted sushi, sashimi, and hand rolls. Be sure to try their fried ice cream for dessert!

📍 33-10 Ditmars Blvd., Astoria
📞 718-545-9596
🌐 watawaastoria.com

Discover the Best of Ditmars Dining

From sizzling Thai dishes and hearty Peruvian plates to authentic ramen bowls and handcrafted sushi, Ditmars Boulevard is packed with culinary gems that showcase Astoria’s incredible food scene. Whether you’re a local foodie or visiting for the first time, these restaurants offer flavors worth savoring.

*This story first published in the March issue of BORO Magazine.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

