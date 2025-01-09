East Elmhurst man sets apartment on fire, dies by suicide after dispute with girlfriend: NYPD

Jan. 9, 2025 By Bill Parry

An East Elmhurst man torched his apartment after threatening to shoot his girlfriend during an argument before turning the gun on himself and committing suicide on Wednesday afternoon, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria received a 911 call to conduct a wellness check at 22-45 79th St. at the Barclay Gardens Condominiums near LaGuardia Airport.

Upon arrival, officers and the Emergency Services Unit located apartment #3E, which was set ablaze, police said. The FDNY received a call at 2:37 p.m. and dispatched 60 firefighters, EMS personnel, and 12 units to 79th Street between Ditmars Boulevard and Astoria Boulevard. The fire was brought under control at 3:03 p.m. While searching the burned-out apartment, firefighters recovered the body of a 41-year-old man with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

The identity of the deceased is pending family notification, police said Thursday. FDNY fire marshals will determine the cause of the blaze. The investigation remains ongoing, according to the NYPD.