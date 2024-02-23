Drunk driver crashes in Astoria, drives to Maspeth, where cops find woman passenger who later dies: NYPD

Feb. 23, 2024 By Bill Parry

A drunk driver who allegedly crashed his vehicle in Astoria on Thursday that ultimately led to the death of his passenger has been charged with vehicular manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, and other crimes, authorities said.

The suspect allegedly crashed the vehicle in Astoria, before driving the damaged car to Maspeth where he came to a halt, cops said. Police found the damaged vehicle with a 29-year-old woman inside who later died. Cops also discovered the driver who was not seriously injured.

Police from the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood located the vehicle after responding to a 911 call that there was a damaged Nissan Altima sedan in front of a home on 56th Drive four blocks south on the Long Island Expressway.

When cops arrived on the scene, they found the woman unconscious and unresponsive, alongside a 27-year-old man who was behind the wheel. EMS responded to the scene and rushed the couple to Elmhurst Hospital.

Bridget Enriquez, 29, of Caton Avenue in Flatbush, was in critical condition and later succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead, police said.

Ray Perez, 27, of Gotham Avenue in Elmont, Long Island, was listed in stable condition.

Further investigation by the NYPD’s Highway District Collision Investigation Squad determined that Perez was allegedly driving drunk at 4:09 a.m. when he crashed the Nissan within the confines of the 114th Precinct in Astoria.

Investigators determined that Perez was traveling westbound on 28th Avenue when he collided with a Honda Ridgeline pick-up truck that was northbound on 47th Street. Perez tried to drive away but crashed into two parked cars, an Alfa Romeo SUV and a Nissan Sentra sedan, before he sped from the location, police said. The driver of the pick-up truck did not report any injuries.

Perez proceeded to drive 3.9 miles when he finally pulled over on the residential street in Maspeth four blocks south of the Long Island Expressway.

Perez was booked at the 104th Precinct in Ridgewood hours later where he was charged with vehicular manslaughter, leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of driving without a license and driving while intoxicated, police said.