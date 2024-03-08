Crawl your way through Astoria’s Irish bars for St. Paddy’s

Mar. 8, 2024 By Iryna Shkurhan

St. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching on Mar. 17, and celebrations have already begun, with an array of events lined up for the following weekend to extend the festive spirit.

The Wolfhound on 30th Ave. in Astoria is hosting its second annual bar crawl on March 23. It is the first of five bars on the roster that will have live Irish music to accompany each bar’s drink specials all day long.

Tickets are going for $25 and include a free bar crawl t-shirt and free Guinness merch. The crawl starts at 1 p.m. at The Wolfhound where attendees will present their tickets for a wristband and pickup their merch.

The second bar on the list is the Irish Rover on 28th Avenue just a block away. Music will start at 3 p.m. and patrons can grab another Guinness on tap before heading over to third bar, Sissy McGinty’s on Steinway Street, a couple minutes away by foot.

If you can keep going, the last two stops on the bar crawl are further north in Astoria, and a 15 minute walk from McGinty’s. Jack Jones Gastropub on Ditmars Boulevard has a dozen cocktails to choose from, including their drink specials for the crawl, and many beers on tap.

The final stop on the bar crawl is Murphy’s Bar, which is frequently packed with sports fans on game nights. But on Saturday, they’ll be having live Irish music starting at 7:30 as patrons conclude the bar crawl. It is a ten minute walk from Jack Jones.

While the bar crawl will take place the weekend after St. Patrick’s Day, The Wolfhound is also having a St. Patricks Day Party on the day of the holiday.