You are reading

Crawl your way through Astoria’s Irish bars for St. Paddy’s

Five Irish bars in Astoria are participating in a bar crawl the weekend after St. Patrick’s Day. Photo via Getty Images

Mar. 8, 2024 By Iryna Shkurhan

St. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching on Mar. 17, and celebrations have already begun, with an array of events lined up for the following weekend to extend the festive spirit.

The Wolfhound on 30th Ave. in Astoria is hosting its second annual bar crawl on March 23. It is the first of five bars on the roster that will have live Irish music to accompany each bar’s drink specials all day long. 

Tickets are going for $25 and include a free bar crawl t-shirt and free Guinness merch. The crawl starts at 1 p.m. at The Wolfhound where attendees will present their tickets for a wristband and pickup their merch. 

Photo: Instagram Wolfhound

The second bar on the list is the Irish Rover on 28th Avenue just a block away. Music will start at 3 p.m. and patrons can grab another Guinness on tap before heading over to third bar, Sissy McGinty’s on Steinway Street, a couple minutes away by foot. 

If you can keep going, the last two stops on the bar crawl are further north in Astoria, and a 15 minute walk from McGinty’s. Jack Jones Gastropub on Ditmars Boulevard has a dozen cocktails to choose from, including their drink specials for the crawl, and many beers on tap. 

Photo: Facebook Murphy’s Bar

The final stop on the bar crawl is Murphy’s Bar, which is frequently packed with sports fans on game nights. But on Saturday, they’ll be having live Irish music starting at 7:30 as patrons conclude the bar crawl. It is a ten minute walk from Jack Jones. 

While the bar crawl will take place the weekend after St. Patrick’s Day, The Wolfhound is also having a St. Patricks Day Party on the day of the holiday.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Queens man busted for working with Brooklyn smuggling crew transporting raw animal intestines from China: Feds

A Queens man and his five co-conspirators from Brooklyn were arrested by federal agents on Tuesday and charged with smuggling raw goose and duck intestines from China for sale to New York City restaurants and consumers.

Minghao Lin, 38, a U.S. Permanent Legal Resident who resides in College Point, is accused of transporting the illegal contraband for the group that brought multiple shipments from China, through Los Angeles to JFK Airport. All six were criminally charged on a complaint filed in Brooklyn federal court with importing and selling illegal merchandise from China.

Read More
0
East Elmhurst man admits he scammed the city out of $12M for homeless shelter work that was never done

An East Elmhurst man pleaded guilty in Brooklyn federal court on Tuesday, Mar. 5 for running a scheme to defraud New York City out of $12 million with public contracts to perform general contracting work at homeless shelters across the five boroughs.

Liaquat Cheema, 64, admitted that he ran a construction company out of Corona that submitted fraudulent invoices between 2014 and 2018 for maintenance work that his firm did not complete.

Read More
0
Willets Point development clears latest hurdle in the public review process with unanimous approval of the City Planning Commission

The massive Willets Point redevelopment project passed another key milestone Wednesday when the City Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve phase two of the plan that calls for a 25,000-seat soccer-specific stadium, 1,400 units of affordable housing, a 250-room hotel, a 650-seat public school, 80,000 square feet of retail space and nearly three acres of open space.

“This project is a game changer for Queens, and for the entire City,” said Dan Garodnick, Chair of the City Planning Commission and Director of the Department of City Planning. “Thanks to today’s unanimous vote at the City Planning Commission, we are one step closer to providing Queens with thousands of income-restricted homes, good-paying jobs, open space, a new soccer stadium, and billions in economic activity. It’s a perfect example of great planning delivering great results.”

Read More
0
Load More Articles