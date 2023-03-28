Cops seek suspect who fatally shot man inside Astoria Houses NYCHA complex Monday

March 28, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A man was shot dead inside the Astoria Houses NYCHA complex in broad daylight Monday, March 27, and the suspect remains at large.

The victim, 36, was gunned down as he was walking with groceries up to 2-06 Astoria Blvd., a building within the complex, at around 5:30 p.m., according to police and published reports.

The 36-year-old was blasted once in the stomach by an unidentified suspect who then fled the scene, police said.

EMS transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s name has not been released pending family notification. Police did not say if he lived inside the complex.

The suspect is described as a Black male who was wearing a black jacket over a green hoodie, black sweatpants and white sneakers, police said. A motive for the shooting is unclear.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

An eyewitness described to the New York Daily News how the shooting unfolded.

“It was one shot. Blam!” said the witness, a 33-year-old Parks Department worker who did not want to be identified. “It was like thunder. He was lying there bleeding, and they were trying to resuscitate him. They brought him back briefly, they put him on the stretcher, but he was unconscious.”

The eye witness said that pandemonium broke out after the murder.

“It was crazy… all types of people running and screaming,” he told the publication.