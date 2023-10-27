Cops seek crook who attacked woman at Dutch Kills subway station: NYPD

Oct. 27, 2023 By Bill Parry

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria and Transit District 20 are still looking for a suspect who attacked a woman at a Dutch Kills subway station in August.

The brutal assault went down in broad daylight at around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 30, as the 28-year-old victim was ascending a staircase at the 39th Ave-Dutch Kills N and W station.

Police say a man bumped into her and proceeded to punch the woman in her face before running down to the street level to parts unknown. The woman suffered swelling and a small laceration to her face and refused medical attention at the crime scene.

The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Oct. 26 and described him as having a light complexion. He is approximately 5 feet, 11 inches tall and was last seen running from the station wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, gray sneakers and a black baseball cap worn backwards. He was also seen carrying a light blue plastic bag with unknown contents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

The 114th Precinct has reported 408 assaults so far in 2023, five more than the 403 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 1.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report.