Cops search for suspect who shot man near Astoria Houses Friday

Feb. 13, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A man was shot near the Astoria Houses NYCHA complex Friday, Feb. 10, and the suspect remains at large.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was shot in the left leg while in the vicinity of Astoria Boulevard and 8th Street at around 4:25 p.m., police said.

The alleged shooter then fled the scene on foot, according to published reports.

The victim was transported by private means to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition, police said.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing. It is unclear what sparked the shooting, according to authorities. Police did not provide any other details pertaining to the incident.