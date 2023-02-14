Cops in Astoria search for suspect behind second shooting in neighborhood within 12 hours

Feb. 14, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A man was shot while in a car in Astoria early Saturday, Feb. 11, the second shooting in the neighborhood in under 12 hours.

The victim, 23, was riding in a Mercedes Benz on 33rd Street, between 30th Avenue and 28th Road, when a suspect fired multiple shots into the vehicle just after 2:30 a.m., according to police sources.

The man was struck in the left thigh, police said. EMS transported him to Elmhurst Hospital and he is likely to survive, cops said.

The alleged shooter fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction, the NYPD said.

Police were unable to provide a description of the assailant, or any other details pertaining to the incident.

Video footage posted to YouTube shows at least four bullet holes in the driver’s door. The registration plate associated with the Mercedes has nearly 60 violations — the majority of which are for speeding — according to How’s My Driving NY, a website that tracks vehicle records.

It is unclear what sparked the shooting, or if it was related to a shooting a few blocks away hours earlier.

On Feb. 10, a 33-year-old man was shot near the Astoria Houses NYCHA complex at around 4:25 p.m. The victim was shot in the left leg while in the vicinity of Astoria Boulevard and 8th Street, police said.

The alleged shooter then fled the scene on foot, according to published reports.