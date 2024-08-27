Construction tops out for 7-story residential building on Crescent Street in Astoria

Aug. 27, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

Construction of a 7-story residential building at 31-48 Crescent St. in Astoria is nearly done after the topping out was recently completed.

According to the development site, the project is expected to be completed in the winter of 2024. Workers on the site are preparing to install the building’s facade, with metal frame studs already being inserted into the floor plates’ edges.

Located on an interior lot between 31st Road and 31st Drive, the building will take up 39,613 square feet and have 25 rental units.

Amenities for residents of this building will include an 818-square-foot recreational room, laundry facilities, bike storage, and parking spaces on the cellar level. While these amenities will all be situated on the lower floors of the building, there will also be a communal roof deck with planters and seating areas.

The nearest subway to this property is the elevated Broadway station, served by both the N and W trains.

The residential building is designed by C3D Architecture, with Crescent Properties Development LLC listed as the developer.

The site was previously occupied by a single-family home and multiple trees prior to the construction of the new building.