Columbus Day Parade celebrates Italian-American heritage in Astoria

Isabella and Columbus lead the line of march. Photos by Walter Karling

Oct. 14, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

The 47th annual Columbus Day Parade marched through the streets of Astoria this past Saturday, celebrating Italian-American heritage.

Organized by the Federation of Italian-American Organizations of Queens (FIAOQ), the event brought together local dignitaries, community members, and cultural performers.

Parade Chairman Judge JERRY IANNECE “sashes” this year’s Grand Marshal GEORGE DELIS, the former District Manager of Community Board 1. Photos by Walter Karling

The parade began at Kaufman Astoria Studios on 34th Avenue, making its way to Columbus Square on Astoria Boulevard, where a wreath was laid at the statue of Christopher Columbus. Grand Marshal George Delis, former District Manager of Community Board 1, was honored in a sash ceremony by Parade Chairman Judge Jerry Iannece. Delis was all smiles as he led the procession, which included various marching bands, school contingents, and classic cars.

Queen Isabella & Christopher Columbus (aka MAYRA & JOE DiRICO) have led the parade for many years. Photos by Walter Karling

Among the notable participants were Mayra and Joe DiRico, long-time parade staples who portrayed Queen Isabella and Christopher Columbus. Twins Ava and Matteo D’Elia could barely contain their excitement as they eagerly awaited the parade’s kick-off.

Keeping the beat with their Sicilian tambourines: MAYA PIRANEO and GIANNA BUSCIO with Gianna’s brother FRANKIE BUSCIO. Photos by Walter Karling

Reciting the Pledge of Allegiance: Parade Chairman Judge JERRY IANNECE, the Italian Fairy SIMONA RODANO, and MAYRA & JOE DiRICO (Isabella and Columbus).

Musical performances filled the air with Italian rhythms, thanks in part to saxophonist Nuki Koike, an immigrant from Japan who joined the Metropolitan Festival Band. Band leader Michael Aromando, adjusting his distinct musical-themed hat, kept the beat strong throughout the parade route.

PS 70Q – the Lt. Joseph Petrosino School – assembled for the day’s march. Photos by Walter Karling

Children from PS 70Q, the Lt. Joseph Petrosino School, proudly marched with their banner, while other youthful participants, like Maya and Gianna Buscio, added Sicilian flavor by keeping time with traditional tambourines. The Buscio siblings even had a chance to pose with a classic Fiat 500, owned by Ralph Curatolo, a perennial parade participant.

Prior to parade start, enjoying the beautiful sunny day: Grand Marshal GEORGE DELIS; FIAOQ President JOSEPH DiPIETRO, Queens Borough President DONOVAN RICHARDS; and FIAOQ Parade Chairman Judge JERRY IANNECE. Photos by Walter Karling

Dignitaries such as Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, FIAOQ President Joseph DiPietro, and Italian Consul General Fabrizio DiMichele, all joined in the celebration. As the NYPD marching band played the national anthem in front of the Columbus statue, the event culminated in a ceremonial Pledge of Allegiance, led by Simona Rodano, known as “La Fata Italiana” (The Italian Fairy), who captivated the crowd with her dedication to promoting Italian culture.

Before heading home, the students and faculty of Aviation High School’s Air Force Cadet ROTC also gathered for a commemorative group picture that beautiful sunny Saturday afternoon. Photos by Walter Karling

The parade showcased Italian and American pride, highlighted by performances from the Aviation High School Air Force Cadet ROTC, colorful floats representing Columbus’ three ships, and a vibrant display of flags carried by the NYPD.

As the114th Precinct Deputy Inspector SETH LYNCH looked on, Queens Borough President DONOVAN RICHARDS commended the FIAOQ for its inspiring display of Italian-American heritage. Photos by Walter Karling

“It was a beautiful day for the community to come together and celebrate our heritage,” said Grand Marshal George Delis. “I’m honored to have been a part of this event.”

They can’t wait for the parade kick-off: twins AVA & MATTEO D’ELIA. Photos by Walter Karling

NYPD marching band with Italian-flag bedecked tuba. Photos by Walter Karling

La Fata Italiana (The Italian Fairy) SIMONA RODANO entranced the spectators along Steinway Street. Simona has dedicated herself to promoting Italian customs and the Italian language through her educational programs and her captivating books. Photos by Walter Karling

Photos by Walter Karling

Photos by Walter Karling

Photos by Walter Karling

 

