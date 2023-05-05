City Gate Productions set to perform ‘Crooked Shadows’ in Astoria next month

May 5, 2023 By Ethan Marshall

City Gate Productions will be performing Shawneen Rowe’s one-woman play “Crooked Shadows” at the Broom Tree Theatre in Astoria First Presbyterian Church from June 2-4.

The play is being directed by Erin Layton and produced by Rich Feldman and Thom Harmon.

Rowe, a New Jersey playwright and performer, will be revisiting stories about her grandmother, Rosa. The show includes a wide range of stories, including childhood hijinks in a vibrant Italian home to haunting moments of pain.

Among the stories Rosa passes along to her granddaughter are how she overcame the sudden disappearance of her father and how she survived abuse. The play was written and will be performed by Rowe.

The Broom Tree Theatre in Astoria First Presbyterian Church can be found at 23-35 Broadway in Astoria. The shows on June 2 and 3 are set to begin at 8 p.m., while the show on June 4 is scheduled to start at 3 p.m.

Tickets for each show are currently available for purchase at City Gate Productions’ website. Tickets are $15 per person.

City Gate Productions aims to tell stories that challenge the mind, inspire the heart and reflect the diversity of Queens through its live theatre across the borough.