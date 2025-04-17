NBA legend Carmelo Anthony brings STAYME7O cannabis brand to Astoria’s Terp Bros

April 17, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Over 100 New Yorkers flocked to Ditmars Boulevard Wednesday evening as Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony visited local cannabis dispensary Terp Bros as part of the New York launch of his cannabis brand “STAYME7O.”

Anthony, a 10-time NBA All-Star widely regarded as one of the best players to have never won a ring, first launched the brand (pronounced “Stay Melo”) in Oregon last year under the umbrella of Cannabis-focused agency Grand National.

He has now launched the brand in his native New York and has traveled to several dispensaries across the state this week as part of the brand’s marketing campaign.

Dozens of people waited outside Terp Bros at 36-10 Ditmars Blvd. for a chance to meet Anthony in the Astoria dispensary. They were forced to wait a long time – Anthony showed up over two hours later than his scheduled arrival at 4 p.m. – but for many, the wait was worth it, with Anthony snapping selfies with fans and signing a wide range of basketball memorabilia.

Adam Romano, a Rochester native who drove six hours for a chance to meet Anthony, brought eight different jerseys with Anthony’s name on the back for the star to sign. He said he was pleasantly surprised when Anthony agreed to sign each one.

“It’s a dream come true today,” Romano said. “He’s such a nice guy. He ended up signing all eight jerseys.”

Jariel, a “die hard” Knicks fan and a cannabis user, said it was “surreal” to meet Anthony in person after watching him at Madison Square Garden during his six-year stint at the Knicks.

“To actually meet him in person is just a whole different experience,” Jariel said.

Vinnia, a Woodside resident who traveled to Astoria for the occasion, said it was “crazy” to Anthony in person after watching him play for the Knicks.

“I can’t believe I just met him,” Vinnia said after Anthony signed her Knicks jersey.

Vinnia described herself as a casual cannabis user but said she would be more likely to try Anthony’s brand more often.

“I’ll definitely try it now that he’s promoting it. I trust anything he says.”

Jeremy Rivera, co-owner of Terp Bros, said the launch of STAYME7O marks a significant moment for legal cannabis use in New York and an “iconic” moment for the Ditmars-based store.

“It’s just first an honor to even hold the product, to have the ability to even showcase product from such a legend in New York is amazing, but to also have him want to come and do it in person also means a lot,” Rivera said.

Rivera said the legal cannabis industry is “flourishing” in New York State and said events such as Wednesday’s meet-and-greet would help normalize legal cannabis dispensaries across the state.

Anthony’s meet-and-greet appearance was arranged just three days ago after FlowerHouse, a strategic partner that distributes different cannabis brands to Terp Bros and other dispensaries, reached out to Rivera and his business partner Alessandro Cottone.

“We had known that they were going to bring the STAYME7O brand to the market, and we always had told them… that we’d love to work with them, Rivera said. “I guess when it came to be and the brand was actually hitting the market, they chose us to hold it. That, in itself, is just super humbling.”

Anthony said in a recent press release that he was excited to be launching the STAYME7O brand in New York after initially launching the brand in Oregon last year, stating that bringing the project to life in his home state feels “incredibly personal.”

Meanwhile, a portion of the proceeds from STAYME7O sales will go toward NuProject, a nonprofit providing “funding, financial coaching and network connections to help diverse entrepreneurs build generational wealth through the legal cannabis industry.”

A portion of STAYME7O proceeds will also support the Last Prisoner Project, a nonprofit dedicated to cannabis criminal justice reform.

“It’s essential we open doors and create meaningful opportunities for these communities,” Anthony said in a release announcing the launch of STAYME7O in New York.