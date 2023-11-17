Burlington Stores celebrates opening of new Astoria location

Nov. 17, 2023 By Gabriele Holtermann

Just in time for the holiday season, Burlington Stores celebrated the grand opening of its 1,000th store at its newest location with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Astoria on Friday, Nov. 17.

A long line of customers had already formed outside the store — located at 22-11 31st St. — before the grand opening because the first 500 customers ages 18 and older received a $10 coupon and the first 1,000 customers received a free Burlington branded recycled tote bag.

The $10 coupon giveaway for the first 500 customers continues on Saturday, Nov. 18, and on Sunday, Nov. 19, the first 50 customers will receive a free Burlington branded umbrella.

In honor of the grand celebration, the mega-retailer presented teachers at P.S. 84Q Steinway Elementary School with a donation of $5,000 as part of Burlington’s long-standing partnership with the national nonprofit organization AdoptAClassroom.org.

Teachers and students of P.S. 84 Steinway Elementary School attended the ribbon-cutting festivities, and the school’s principal, Kristina Lamarca, said receiving $5,000 meant a lot to her.

“You know the teachers work so hard, and they deserve it more than anything,” Lamarca said. “To give them supplies for their classrooms just means the world.”

The national discount retailer, known for low prices on brand-name merchandise for family and home, also partnered with the nonprofit organization Delivering Good and is hosting a Burlington Coat event from now through Thanksgiving weekend. Burlington customers who purchase a coat in-store will receive 10% off their entire purchase, redeemable at any Burlington location from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15. Burlington will match the first 50,000 coats purchased to help locals stay warm during the frigid New York City winter.

Additionally, customers who donate gently worn winter coats will also receive a 10% off coupon, redeemable at any Burlington location from Dec. 1 to Dec. 15.

Store manager Drago Ivanov said it was an “amazing feeling” to open the 1000th store in Astoria.

“We’re glad to be here,” Ivanov said. “We get to be part of the community. We’re glad to bring jobs to the community.”

P.S. 84 parents Kim Max and Emily Toxie bought pillows and a shower curtain after the ribbon-cutting.

“We’re really happy that [Burlington] supported the school and gave back to the community,” Max said.

Toxie took advantage of the $10 coupon, which brought the price of her shower curtain down to $1,99.

“The store looks great,” Toxie said. “We’re happy that they supported our school. And it was a beautiful opening.”

In a statement, Michael O’Sullivan, CEO of Burlington Stores, called the new Astoria store “a significant milestone.”

“This new Astoria location marks our 1,000th store and we look forward to continuing to offer local customers the chance to discover great deals on a wide range of products each and every day,” he said.

Burlington’s Astoria location is currently hiring approximately 65 associates in a wide range of full-time and part-time positions throughout the store, and anyone interested in joining Burlington can visit BurlingtonStores.jobs.

The store will be open from 9 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. daily.