Sweeten your weekend with boozy ice cream classes at Tipsy Scoop in Astoria

April 23, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Trade in your usual weekend plans and indulge in something a little cooler—literally.

Tipsy Scoop, the alcohol-infused ice cream shop in Astoria, is offering weekend ice cream-making classes that put a spirited twist on your average sweet treat.

Located at 38-15 23rd Ave., the shop has been scooping up boozy creations since opening its doors in May 2024. And while their signature flavors pack a punch, it’s the interactive weekend classes, available in both adult and kid-friendly versions, that have helped keep business thriving, especially during the off-season.

“The classes were always part of the franchise plan, but we started with the kids’ regular ice cream classes,” said Kimberly Medina, who co-owns the Astoria location with her partner Eddie Alvarado. “When we first opened, we were getting a lot of customers, but things slowed down in the winter. We figured, who still wants ice cream in the cold? Probably kids. That’s where we saw potential.”

After seeing how popular the kids’ sundae-making sessions were each Sunday, Medina and Alvarado decided to expand their offerings to include adult-focused events, most notably, a boozy ice cream cocktail mixology class held every Friday. The class guides guests through the creation of two of Tipsy Scoop’s most popular alcohol-infused ice cream cocktails, complete with a welcome drink, samples of limited-time flavors, a short history of the brand, and a souvenir glass to commemorate the experience.

The Tipsy Scoop brand was founded by Melissa Tavss in 2014 as a catering and special events business, before evolving into a brick-and-mortar sensation with storefronts in Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, Washington D.C., Portland, Nashville, Phoenix, and several upcoming locations in Florida. The brand’s signature ice creams infused with up to 5% alcohol by volume feature bold, dessert-meets-cocktail flavors like Yave Tequila Pineapple, Southern Coke Float, and Dark Chocolate Whiskey Salted Caramel.

When Medina and Alvarado brought Tipsy Scoop to Astoria, the response was immediate and enthusiastic. Before the Queens outpost opened, locals had to trek to Manhattan or Brooklyn to get their fix—but now, the neighborhood has embraced the franchise’s fun, frozen concept with open arms.

In addition to the regular Friday cocktail mixology class, Tipsy Scoop Astoria offers a boozy sundae-decorating class for adults every Saturday and a kids’ version on Sundays, making it a go-to destination for sweet weekend plans.

Around holidays like Mother’s Day, the shop expands its schedule with themed events throughout the weekend. This year, they’re celebrating mom with a limited-edition flavor called “Mom-osa”—a raspberry ice cream infused with Lunetta rosé prosecco, available in class and by the scoop.

May also marks a milestone for the Astoria location as it gears up to celebrate its first anniversary. To mark the occasion, Tipsy Scoop will host a Birthday Cocktail Class in collaboration with Velvet Llama on Friday, May 2, at 6 p.m. The event will feature their signature ice cream cocktail-making experience alongside complimentary Velvet Llama espresso martinis, spicy margarita canned cocktails, and samples of a brand-new “boozy birthday cake” ice cream.

With warmer weather finally here, Tipsy Scoop’s weekly classes offer a fun and flavorful way to kick off spring—whether you’re celebrating a birthday, planning a girls’ night out, or simply looking for something new to do in Queens.

Classes are held every week, and spots tend to fill up quickly. For more information or to register, visit the shop’s official website.