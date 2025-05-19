You are reading

Bohemian Hall to host annual Czech and Slovak Festival in Astoria over Memorial Day weekend

Authentic Czech and Slovak food will be served at the event. Photo credit: Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden.

May 19, 2025 By Jessica Militello

The Bohemian Citizens’ Benevolent Society of Astoria (BCBSA) will host its annual Czech and Slovak Festival at the historic Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden this Memorial Day weekend, inviting New Yorkers to experience a lively celebration of Central European culture in Astoria.

The free, family-friendly festival will take place on Saturday and Sunday, May 25–26, from noon to 9:30 p.m. at 29-19 24th Ave., just off Astoria Boulevard. Visitors can expect a vibrant lineup of authentic Czech and Slovak food, traditional music and dance performances, raffles and cultural programming across the venue’s expansive outdoor beer garden.

The event honors the heritage and customs of Czechia and Slovakia through music, dance, and cuisine that reflect generations of cultural traditions. Performers will include the Stefanik and Dzadik family singers, Pajtasi, Joe Ivaska Sr., Jozef “Dodo” Ivaska, the BG Express Band, and the Pilsner Brass Band. Language and cultural lessons will be offered by the Czech and Slovak Language Center. A one-hour traditional dance class will be held on both days to encourage audience participation and cultural exchange.

The venue will have an array of authentic beer. Photo credit: Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden.

In addition to live music and dance, a special food and drink menu will be available, featuring beloved dishes such as pierogies, homemade potato pancakes, Moravian stew, and other classic Czech and Slovak recipes. A curated selection of imported Czech and Slovak beers will also be on tap—an homage to the beer garden’s legacy as a gathering place for immigrant and local communities alike.

Founded in 1892, the BCBSA owns and operates Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden, which is recognized as the oldest beer garden in New York City and a cultural anchor in the Astoria neighborhood. Through its events and outreach, the organization works to preserve and promote Czech and Slovak heritage while helping new generations connect to their roots. In addition to the Memorial Day festival, the BCBSA hosts an annual winter heritage festival and a summer wine festival, continuing its long tradition of cultural programming.

Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden is hosting its Czech and Slovak Festival for Memorial Day Weekend. Photo credit: Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden.

Guests can follow the Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden on Instagram at @bohemianbeergarden to learn more about the event, menu, and upcoming cultural programs.

 

