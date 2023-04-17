Bloodied suspect wanted for stabbing, punching straphanger inside Astoria subway station: NYPD

April 17, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released photos of a suspect — whose hands and clothing appear to be covered in blood — wanted for allegedly stabbing and punching a straphanger at an Astoria subway station last month.

The alleged incident took place inside the Broadway and 31st Street station on March 23 at around 3:30 a.m., after the 43-year-old victim disembarked an N train and got into a heated argument with the suspect, according to police.

The argument soon turned violent with the assailant allegedly punching the victim multiple times in the face and then slashing him on the left hand with an unknown sharp object, police said.

The suspect then fled the station on foot in an unknown direction, cops said.

The victim was transported by EMS to New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition. It is unclear what sparked the initial argument.

Police on April 16 released two pictures of the man wanted for questioning. The suspect can be seen going through a subway turnstile carrying a plastic bag.

The photos show the assailant’s bloodied hands while the front of his hoody also appears to have been splattered with blood. The alleged perpetrator, who has long black hair, was wearing two hoodies, denim jeans and dark-colored shoes, according to the images.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.