Bank robber who stole $20K from Citibank in Astoria remains at large: NYPD

June 16, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released images and video of a man wanted for robbing a bank at gunpoint in Astoria on Wednesday, June 14, and making off with $20,000 cash.

The suspect, police say, walked into the Citibank branch at 25-91 Steinway St. at around 2:50 p.m. and placed an object against an employee’s back, stating that it was a gun.

“I have a gun and a bag and I don’t want anyone to go to hell today,” the suspect said, according to police.

He then demanded that the worker order a teller to hand him over money from behind the counter, cops said. The worker told the teller to do so, and the teller complied.

The assailant then fled the scene on foot southbound on Steinway Street with $20,000 in cash, cops said.

Police on June 15 released images and a video of the man wanted for questioning.

The suspect was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, a light blue shirt, jeans, a black backpack and was riding a bicycle.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.