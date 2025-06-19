Bag snatcher escapes through R train tunnel at Steinway Street station: NYPD

June 19, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria and Transit District 20 are looking for a thief who targeted an R train rider at the Steinway Street subway station late last month and remains at large.

The 30-year-old victim was standing on the southbound platform just before 9 p.m. on the night of Saturday, May 31, when a stranger approached him and snatched his tote bag. The suspect made his getaway by jumping down to the track bed and running southbound through the subway tunnel to parts unknown, police said Wednesday.

The bag contained the victim’s credit cards and personal property, but he was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect and is asking for the public’s help in identifying him. He is described as having a medium complexion with dark hair, who wore a dark jacket over a blue sweatshirt with white lettering, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through June 15, the 114th Precinct has reported 409 grand larcenies so far in 2025, 23 fewer than the 432 reported at the same point last year, a decline of 5.3%, according to the most recent CompStat report.