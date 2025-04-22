Astoria’s Our House hosts creative spring workshops with local Queens artists

April 22, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Our House, a cozy community and creative hub in the heart of Astoria, is in full bloom this spring with a series of hands-on workshops designed to spark creativity and connection.

Located at 23-71 31st St., the space opened in January 2024 as a collaboration between the teams behind Earth and Me and Bab’s Home and Pantry, offering a welcoming environment for co-working, meet-ups, and artist-led events.

The Spring Creative Series continues every Tuesday through April, highlighting local makers and small businesses from Queens through guided sessions in crafting, design, and artisan skills. Each session runs from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., and materials are included in the workshop fee.

Upcoming Workshops

Intro to Crochet

April 22 | 6:30–8:30 p.m. | $60

Led by Mei of Mei Knits, this beginner-friendly workshop introduces guests to the basics of crochet using soft, high-quality wool yarn. Participants will learn how to use a crochet hook, practice chain stitching, single crochet techniques, fastening off, and weaving in ends. Attendees will leave with a small project—such as the beginnings of a scarf or cozy accessory—to continue working on at home.

Tarot Talk

April 24 | 6:30 to 8 p.m. | $15–$25 (sliding scale)

Our House in Astoria will host Tarot Talk with Esocleric, a community gathering open to tarot readers of all levels. The event offers an opportunity to exchange readings, learn from others, and build connections with like-minded individuals interested in tarot and intuitive practices. Participants are encouraged to bring their own tarot decks, though a limited number will be available to borrow on site.

Intro to Candle Making

April 29 | 6:30–8:30 p.m. | $60

Hosted by Planet Sis Candles, this session teaches guests how to make an eco-conscious candle from scratch. Participants will create a 9-oz coconut wax candle with a custom springtime scent. The workshop also includes time for guests to name and label their candles using art supplies provided. All materials are non-toxic and sustainably sourced.

May Events

Queens Climate Night

Wednesdays in May, 7 to 9 p.m. | Free

Each Wednesday, neighbors are invited to gather for an open forum to learn about and advocate for climate justice at the local, state and national levels. The discussions are designed to foster community empowerment and sustainable action.

Snapology Saturdays: Kids’ Engineering & Robotics

Saturdays in May, 10 a.m. to noon | Cost varies

Hands-on STEM workshops for elementary school-aged children, introducing concepts of mechanical engineering and robotics through LEGO-based activities. The sessions emphasize creativity, teamwork and problem-solving.

Snapology Sundays: Intermediate Robotics & Engineering

Sundays in May, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cost varies

Geared toward older or returning students, these intermediate-level workshops focus on more complex engineering tasks and introduce basic block coding, continuing the exploration of STEM fundamentals.

Bloom & Blend: A Botanical Perfume Workshop

Saturday, May 3, 2 to 3:30 p.m. | $65

Hosted by Avalah, this workshop teaches participants how to create a personalized botanical perfume using natural, plant-based ingredients. Attendees will learn scent blending techniques and take home a custom fragrance. All materials are included.

Queens Magazine Fair

Sunday, May 4, 2 to 7 p.m. | Free

This one-day event showcases independent magazines and zines from across Queens and New York City. Guests will have the chance to meet local editors, explore print media and enjoy complimentary beverages.

Natural Skincare Workshop with Honey Belinda

Tuesday, May 6, 7 to 8:30 p.m. | $65

Participants will make a honey sugar scrub and moisturizing lip balm using sustainable ingredients including beeswax, shea butter and essential oils. The session includes light refreshments and all take-home materials.

UFO (Unfinished Object) Night

Friday, May 9, 7 to 9 p.m. | $10

Attendees are invited to bring any unfinished creative project—such as knitting, writing or painting—and spend time working in a relaxed, social setting. The event encourages connection and creative momentum. Light refreshments will be served.

Intro to Suncatcher Making with De La Luna

Thursday, May 15, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. | $65

This hands-on workshop offers participants the chance to design and build their own suncatchers using polymer clay. Finished pieces will be cured and available for pickup within a week, along with a surprise pair of handmade earrings made from leftover materials.

Our House has quickly become a beloved gathering place in the Astoria community, not only for its charming aesthetic and mission-driven founders but also for its commitment to supporting local artists and fostering creativity across generations. The venue frequently collaborates with Queens-based brands and artisans to offer everything from fiber arts and herbalism classes to upcycled fashion and zero-waste living workshops.

Workshops are open to all skill levels, and space is limited. To learn more or sign up, visit @ourhouseastoria on Instagram or stop by the space during regular hours.