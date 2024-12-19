You are reading

Astoria’s Off the Hook marks 12 years with fresh seafood and holiday specials

Photo courtesy of Off the Hook

Dec. 19, 2024 By Jessica Militello

With the colder months officially here, Off the Hook in Astoria offers the perfect cozy spot to enjoy a range of delicious dishes, from fresh seafood to meat and vegetarian options.

During the holiday season, the restaurant introduces new winter menu items while serving customer favorites.

“We always strived to be the local place with quality food and drinks,” said Dritan, one of the restaurant’s owners. “We wanted to be the spot where you are in for a pleasant surprise.”

Photo courtesy of Off the Hook

Known for its $1 oyster specials, decadent lobster rolls, and seasonal offerings, Off the Hook is a popular choice for its weekday food specials and year-round happy hour deals. Approaching its 12th anniversary, the restaurant has remained a staple in the Astoria community by keeping customer favorites like grilled oysters, shrimp mofongo, and their signature whole broiled lobster on the menu.

Photo courtesy of Off the Hook

“You will always find the freshest lobster at Off the Hook,” said Dritan. “From the time we first opened to today, we always get our lobster meat from live lobsters that we cook in-house and hand-pull. We do not use frozen or pre-packaged options—the result is simply the best lobster rolls you can find.”

Off the Hook updates its menu twice a year, introducing new dishes while preserving popular classics. Signature cocktails, crafted with fresh fruit and quality ingredients, also evolve seasonally, with favorites like their mojito remaining a top choice among patrons.

Photo courtesy of Off the Hook

“Our mojito is very popular,” Dritan shared. “Most of our cocktails feature fresh-cut fruit, fresh herbs, and quality liquor. We put effort into crafting each cocktail to taste.”

To celebrate the holidays, Off the Hook will offer a three-course Christmas special for $45.99 alongside its regular dinner menu. For New Year’s Eve, the restaurant will host a special dinner, a champagne toast at midnight, and live music.

Photo courtesy of Off the Hook

Owners Dritan and Iglent are also preparing for exciting changes, including new menu items, extended happy hour specials, and renovations to the space.

“We are happy to continue to be in the neighborhood, soon to be 12 years,” Dritan said. “We are very thankful to our customers, our neighbors, and our employees for supporting our journey.”

Off the Hook is located at 28-08 34th St., Astoria. The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday from 4 to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 11 p.m. For reservations or more information, call (718) 721-2112 or visit their website at offthehooknyc.com.

