Astoria’s favorite Open Street welcomes food lovers for Restaurant Week deals

Feb. 27, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Astoria’s 31st Ave. Open Street is kicking off the arrival of warmer weather with its own Restaurant Week, offering special deals and diverse dining options from March 3 to 16.

Visitors can enjoy exclusive promotions at participating restaurants along the Open Street area, including Bareburger, Heart of Gold, Ramro, DiWine, and more as additional local eateries join the event.

“Astoria already has some of the best food in New York City, and 31st Ave really embodies that,” said John Surico, 31st Ave., Open Street chairman. “One of our favorite pastimes during the Open Street season is eating at one of the many incredible spots along 31st Ave.”

The 31st Ave. Open Street is currently on hiatus until it reopens for its fifth season on Saturday, April 26, but its annual Restaurant Week serves as a perfect opportunity to bring the community together, support local businesses, and enjoy great food ahead of the new season.

“We’re stoked to be part of 31st Ave Restaurant Week,” said Zach McCurdy, Bare Burger’s manager. “The event brings great food, great vibes, and a chance to come together as a community over amazing eats.”

The Open Street Collective began in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic to give local residents an open space to spend time outdoors while safely being around other people. Since then, the collective has become a permanent part of the community. The street is closed off from traffic every weekend on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. from the end of April through mid-December.

Since its inception, the Open Street space has become more than just an outdoor area. The street has become a haven where local makers, artists, and entrepreneurs from the community have connected with the neighborhood and promoted their brands. In addition to this, the collective regularly hosts different events and themes to educate, entertain, and uplift the community.

This effort is not without the support and collaboration from local businesses and restaurants on the street, who have frequently worked alongside the 31st Street organization over the years.

The annual Restaurant Week is a fun way for the Open Street Collective to pay it forward to these local restaurants for their support by highlighting the delicious and diverse food in the area.

“31st Ave. has become the true spiritual heart of Astoria,” said James Rutuelo, the owner of Heart of Gold. “We are so excited to host the friends that we’ve made over the last few years and meet some new ones.”

Some of the specials available for the occasion include combos from the restaurants, like a three-course menu for $49 from DiWine, including a starter, main course, and dessert, as well as food and beer specials from Heart of Gold, like a specialty hot dog, any side, and a draft beer for $15, and a double patty burger and fries with a beer or a burger and fries with a bowl as well as a beer with varying prices based on selection at Bare Burger.

Meanwhile, Ramro is offering a $55 four-course special with a $30 wine pairing. The event is a great opportunity to support small businesses and indulge in an incredible deal.

Visit 31st Avenue Open Street’s website for more details on Restaurant Week specials and participating restaurants.