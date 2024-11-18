Astoria woman breaks leg jumping from third-floor apartment to escape knife-wielding son: NYPD

Nov. 18, 2024 By Bill Parry

An Astoria woman suffered a broken leg after jumping from her third-story apartment to escape her son, who came at her with a knife during an argument on the night of Friday, Nov. 16.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria responded to multiple 911 calls at around 9:15 p.m. after neighbors at the Marine Terrace apartment complex saw the 64-year-old woman falling from the building.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman lying on the ground in front of 20-25 Shore Blvd. with a broken leg. The victim told police that she jumped from the third-floor apartment after her son grabbed a knife during a verbal dispute and she saw no alternative but to jump from the window.

Officers went up to the victim’s apartment, but her 34-year-old son could not be located. EMS responded to the scene and rushed the injured woman to Elmhurst Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, an NYPD spokesman said on Monday, adding that there are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Nov. 10, the 114th Precinct has reported 506 felony assaults so far in 2024, 66 more than the 440 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 15%, according to the most recent CompStat report.