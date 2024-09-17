You are reading

Astoria supermarket Foodtown to close its doors for good next month

The exterior of FoodTown of Astoria

Foodtown of Astoria will close its doors next month, less than a year after its grand opening. Photo by Shane O’Brien

Sept. 17, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Astoria supermarket Foodtown is set to close its doors for good next month, less than one year after celebrating its grand opening.

Foodtown of Astoria, located at 32-14 31st St., will close down on Oct. 18, staff at the supermarket confirmed on Tuesday.

Store manager Moe Said said the store was closing down because the building’s landlord had decided not to renew the lease.

A recent post on social media about the supermarket’s closure caused confusion, with several local residents under the impression that Foodtown was shuttering temporarily to undergo essential repairs. However, Said confirmed on Tuesday that the store’s closure would be permanent.

Foodtown of Astoria only celebrated its grand opening on Nov. 10 last year, signs erected over the store’s entrance still celebrate it. Flags and bunting also remain in place outside the building.

Flags, bunting and banners celebrating FoodTown's grand opening. Photo: Shane O'Brien

Flags, bunting and banners celebrating Foodtown’s grand opening. Photo by Shane O’Brien

The 11,500-square-foot supermarket, which replaced a former Rite Aid store, offers a deli counter, a large bakery department, hot and prepared food to go and a wide selection of cheeses.

The store is offering 25% off selected items as part of a closing-down sale.

Meanwhile, signs erected last week near the store’s checkout counters stated that the store would not be accepting phone orders or carrying out deliveries starting Sept. 16. A separate sign stated that the store would discontinue its senior citizens discount because most items were already reduced by 25%.

Foodtown, which operates 69 locations across the United States as of July 2024, operates seven other locations in Queens, including the Ferreira Foodtown of Jackson Heights at 76-10 37th Ave.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

