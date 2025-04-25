Astoria Spring Retail Crawl returns with 26 businesses and expanded 10-day schedule

April 25, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

The 8th-annual Astoria Spring Retail Crawl returns Friday, April 25, encouraging local residents to support small, independently owned businesses in the neighborhood.

The popular retail crawl, founded by Brass Owl owner Nicole Panettieri, features 26 local businesses and runs from Friday, April 25, until Sunday, May 4. This gives shoppers 10 days to browse through their favorite local stores.

The spring retail crawl has been expanded from seven days to ten days to give customers more time to explore the neighborhood and discover new favorites at their own pace.

Each customer can collect a “passport” at each participating business and earn tiered prizes by shopping at five, eight, ten, or 12 different stores throughout the ten-day event and collecting a stamp for each purchase they make.

Customers will receive different prizes depending on how many stamps they receive over the ten-day period. For example, if they make five purchases during the retail crawl, they will receive a coupon book for local businesses.

Anyone who visits eight stores will receive the coupon book and a canvas tote, while shoppers who make their way to at least ten stores will receive those two items plus a candle made by Astoria candle maker 2nd Chance Candles.

Customers who visit 12 stores or more will receive an exclusive one-size-fits-all hat, plus all of the above.

Shoppers are encouraged to turn in their completed passports to the Brass Owl, located at 36-19 Ditmars Blvd., by Friday, May 9 in order to receive their prizes.

Panettieri, who founded the Shop Small Astoria retail crawl for the 2015 holiday season before expanding to a second spring retail crawl, noted that there were just 11 participants in the inaugural event, compared to the 26 participating businesses in the 2025 event.

“(It is) a testament to the strength of our community. This crawl is a celebration of that love and a vital way to support the local economy,” Panettieri said.

Panettieri said the retail crawl is more than just a shopping trip, describing the event as an opportunity to invest in the businesses that make Astoria unique. She also stated that for every dollar spent at a small business in the USA, 67 cents remain in the local community, supporting the many independent businesses that call Astoria home.

Panettieri believes the Spring Retail Crawl is “more important than ever,” stating that small businesses are facing a steep decline in consumer spending in 2025. Some businesses have even reported a decline of up to 40%, Panettieri said, stating that factors such as inflation and consumer inflation have played a role in downward trends.

She described the retail crawl as a “fun, feel-good way” to support small businesses.

Full list of participating businesses in the 2025 Spring Retail Crawl

1. Anoria Boutique

2. The Astoria Bookshop

3. The Brass Owl

4. Broadway Silk

5. Chateau Le Woof

6. Disco Paws

7. Fern Botanica

8. Gamestoria NYC

9. Gift Box

10. Hara NYC

11. Hellenic Aesthetic

12. Honey House

13. Incasa Decor

14. Lockwood Gift

15. Lockwood Paper

16. Lockwood Style

17. LoveDay 31

18. Museum of Nostalgia

19. NY City Succulents

20. Pancakes Records

21. Pimbeche Vintage

22. Regal Beagle

23. Side B

24. Silver Age Comics

25. The Tiny Owl

26. Whiskers Pet