Astoria retail crawl highlighting local mom-and-pop stores is back and bigger than ever

Nov. 17, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

The Shop Small Astoria event, a celebrated shopping extravaganza highlighting Astoria’s local businesses, is making a grand return Black Friday that will extend over a six-day period.

Aimed at supporting neighborhood mom-and-pop shops, the shopping crawl offers residents the opportunity to explore 34 local businesses, setting a record as the largest crawl in its eight-year run.

Organized by Shop Small Astoria, a dedicated group advocating for local enterprises, the crawl is set to take place from Friday, Nov. 24 to Wednesday, Nov. 29. The event shares its name with the organizing group, reinforcing its mission to promote small businesses within the Astoria community.

The Shop Small Astoria retail crawl features a diverse range of 34 independently owned stores, including clothing boutiques, bookshops, pet service centers, florists, music stores and arts and crafts outlets.

Central to the promotion is a “passport” concept. Shoppers can pick up this passport at any participating store and are encouraged to make purchases of at least $10 to get their passport stamped by the store. Shoppers who accumulate 10 or more stamps will receive free gifts.

Here’s how the crawl works:

1. Passport to Savings: Shoppers can pick up a passport starting Nov. 20 from any participating retail store. As they shop from Nov. 24 to Nov. 29, they can get their passport signed at each shop at the time of purchase.

2. Rewards for Exploration: Those who shop at 10 or more stores and turn in their completed passport to @thebrassowl will receive a free tote bag filled with swag, celebrating their support of local businesses.

3. Bonus Stops and Incentives: In a new twist this year, the crawl has partnered with local coffee shops and bars for midday and happy hour stops. Shoppers visiting four of these spots will earn a free mini candle from @planetsisco. Additionally, participants will receive a Shop Small pin to identify and connect with fellow shoppers, adding a social element to the event.

This year’s event is not just about shopping; it’s a community gathering that encourages residents and visitors to explore the diverse array of local businesses in Astoria. The event’s passport and map have been designed this year by @biancadesigns, adding an artistic touch to the shopping adventure.