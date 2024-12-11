Astoria residents criticize Hamido Seafood for fireworks display during grand opening

Dec. 11, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Hamido Seafood, a popular Egyptian seafood restaurant on Ditmars Boulevard, provoked an angry reaction among Astoria residents after setting off a number of fireworks ahead of the grand opening of a second location on the boulevard.

Hamido celebrated the grand opening of its 31-29 Ditmar Blvd. location over the weekend, opening just across the street from its original location at 33-08 Ditmars Blvd.

Several people shared footage of fireworks exploding over the new location at around 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5, provoking an angry reaction on social media.

Numerous complaints noted that a drought warning was in place in New York City last Thursday in response to severe dry conditions in the area, the first time such a warning has been in place in 22 years. Several people commented that the use of fireworks during a period of drought and high winds was irresponsible and created a danger of wildfires.

Cameron, an Astoria resident, told the Astoria Post that she first witnessed the fireworks display at around 8:55 p.m. on Thursday.

“There was definitely a lot. There was loud booming and that clear sound of fireworks,” Cameron said. “It was a lot more than somebody just setting off a few fireworks here and there for enjoyment. It was much more of a display of fireworks.”

Cameron, whose partner is a military veteran, said illegal fireworks displays can have a negative impact on people suffering from PTSD. She said people living with PTSD could prepare and plan for an official scheduled fireworks display but said illegal or unscheduled displays could catch them unaware.

“From a PTSD aspect in a military sense, it’s extremely concerning and definitely puts them in a not-great place,” Cameron said.

Other commenters on social media noted the effect that illegal fireworks displays can have on pets and young children.

Cameron and several other residents contacted Hamido on Instagram following the incident and received a “disappointing” response from the restaurant.

In response to Cameron’s message that “illegal fireworks are not okay,” Hamido said the fireworks display was a “bad surprise gift” from business friends.

“Our apologies; the owner wasn’t aware of this happening,” Hamido said in response to Cameron’s message. It was a very bad surprise gift from friends for the opening. As soon as the owner found out, he stopped it.”

Cameron said she would have preferred if Hamido issued a public statement on the restaurant’s social media page rather than responding to private complaints. Hamido did not respond to a request for comment.

Cameron credited Hamido for being a success story in the neighborhood and said she never had any issues with the long lines that formed outside its original location.

“Getting a lot of customers is always a great thing for a small business,” Cameron said. “I really think that’s awesome for Astoria.”

A number of residents said they made 311 calls to the 114th Precinct over the issue.

Businesses or individuals who set off fireworks without a permit can face a civil penalty of $750, but Cameron does not believe that the fine is enough of a deterrent and hopes that other businesses will not follow suit in the future.