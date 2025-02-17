Astoria rallies to save 90-year-old shoe repair shop after devastating fire

Feb. 17, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Astoria residents have rallied to save a local shoe repair store that has served the neighborhood for over 90 years after the store suffered extensive damage during a fire last Thursday.

Hong’s Shoe Repair, located at 22-60 31st St., suffered severe damage during the blaze, which broke out early Thursday morning due to an electrical fault.

Current owner Manuel Nunez, who has owned the store for over 40 years, said he was awoken early Thursday morning by a phone call informing him that the store was ablaze.

Nunez said he does not have insurance for the store, adding that he stored some cash savings at the property, which was destroyed by the fire.

He said he was aware of the GoFundMe online fundraiser to help cover the cost of the store’s repairs but became audibly emotional when he learned that the fundraiser had already raised over $4,000 in just three days.

“Oh my God. Thank you,” Nunez said after learning that the fundraiser has already raised a significant portion of its $25,000 goal.

“I love this community. I can’t believe it,” he added. “I couldn’t ask for anything more.”

Nunez, the third in a succession of owners that have run Hong’s Shoe Repair since the store opened almost a century ago, said the store played a crucial role in his life.

“This is all my life,” Nunez said. “This is my love.”

Fundraiser organizer Gracie Estacio, who is known to Nunez and his wife Brenda, wrote on GoFundMe that the store represents more than just a livelihood to Nunez.

“This shop was not just their livelihood but a testament to years of hard work and dedication and a true staple in their Astoria community,” Estacio wrote. “Now, they need our help to rebuild. Every donation, big or small, will give them the support they need to get back on their feet.”

Hong’s Shoe Repair, located beneath the elevated Astoria-Ditmars Blvd N/W subway station, is one of the few independent businesses still in operation along 31st Street between Ditmars Boulevard and 23rd Avenue. In recent years, this section has increasingly become home to major multi-national chains.

“Let’s come together as a community and show Brenda and Manuel that they are not alone,” Estacio wrote on GoFundMe.

To make a donation, visit the GoFundMe page here.