Astoria keeps the Pride spirit alive with summer picnic at Socrates Park June 28

June 27, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Pride Month may be winding down, but the celebration continues in Astoria.

On Saturday, June 28, Astoria Has Pride will host its annual Pride in the Park Picnic at Socrates Sculpture Park from 12 to 6 p.m. The free, family-friendly event welcomes all ages and pets to enjoy a lively afternoon filled with performances, food vendors, and community spirit.

This year’s event includes a relay competition hosted by Orange Theory Fitness, face painting by Florecitas y Papel, a dance performance by Crunch Fitness, and live entertainment from drag queens, comedians, musicians, and more. Dozens of local businesses are supporting the event, including Chateau Le Woof, Queens Room, and Cannavita Dispensary.

Astoria Has Pride was founded in 2022 by local resident and business owner Brian Martinez, who created the nonprofit to foster inclusion and visibility for the LGBTQ+ community in western Queens.

The picnic has become the group’s signature event, bringing together residents, families, and artists in an open, celebratory space.

“There was a lot happening that year around discrimination and civil rights, and I felt a renewed need to embrace the community and be visibly present outside the restaurant,” said Martinez.

Martinez, along with his husband Adrian Suero, co-owns Fresco’s Cantina and Fresco’s Grand Cantina, two popular Astoria restaurants known for their vibrant drag brunches and year-round community events. The couple’s drag brunches have been voted Best Drag Brunch in NYC for the last three years. Their work through the restaurants laid the foundation for the creation of Astoria Has Pride.

“My goal is to do more things throughout the year through the foundation that’s not just the Pride event,” said Martinez. “Maybe like Astoria Restaurant Week, or different type of activities that aren’t only queer focused, but Astoria Has Pride just like in general.”

Astoria Has Pride was officially incorporated as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit last year, enabling the organization to expand its outreach beyond June and establish new events that highlight local culture and foster connection across the neighborhood.

For those planning to attend the picnic, the event encourages visitors to bring a blanket or lawn chair and enjoy the day alongside friends, family, and neighbors. Follow @astoriahaspride on Instagram for the latest updates and event announcements.