Astoria precinct loses 16 officers to subway patrols under Hochul’s safety initiative

Jan. 23, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Over a dozen officers from the 114th Precinct in Astoria have been reassigned to patrol subway cars overnight as part of Governor Kathy Hochul’s newly launched subway safety initiative.

The plan, announced in Hochul’s State of the State address, aims to deploy two police officers on every overnight subway train in New York City.

Deputy Inspector Seth Lynch, commander of the 114th Precinct, shared the news during a meeting of the Astoria Homeowners, Tenants & Business Civic Association (AHTBCA) on Wednesday night. He revealed that 16 officers who were recently assigned to the precinct to handle public patrols and address quality-of-life complaints have now been redeployed to the transit system.

The 114th Precinct serves the northwestern portion of Queens, covering Astoria, Long Island City, Woodside, and parts of Jackson Heights. The precinct oversees a densely populated region with commercial corridors, cultural landmarks, and residential areas. Its jurisdiction includes key locations such as Steinway Street and Astoria Park making public safety and quality-of-life issues a central focus for the precinct’s operations.

“I was very excited to have them help patrol Steinway and other areas driving quality-of-life complaints and violent crime,” Lynch told the civic association at the meeting held at Pistilli Grand Manor on Ditmars Boulevard. “I always welcome additional help, and I was looking forward to their presence in the community.”

The reassigned officers were expected to address various concerns within the precinct, including issues related to nightlife, retail, housing, and shelters. However, their redeployment aligns with the governor’s $77 million plan to bolster subway safety by deploying an additional 300 officers to the transit system.

The initiative, which began on Monday, Jan. 20, guarantees that at least two officers will patrol each subway train between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. for six months. The first wave of 100 officers has already been deployed to the A, G, J, and L subway lines, with the full complement of 300 officers expected by the end of January.

As part of the program, NYPD officers will patrol subway cars, moving from one train to the next at each stop. Train conductors will announce the presence of officers to reassure passengers, according to NYPD Transit Chief Joseph Gulotta.

Meanwhile, Lynch reassured residents that he had received no indication that officers from the 114th Precinct would be collaborating with federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents during any potential immigration raids in the area. “The NYPD does not work directly with ICE, and I have not heard anything to contradict that,” he said.

When asked by a local resident if he was concerned about an uptick in attacks on police officers following President Donald Trump’s executive order pardoning all participants in the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks, Lynch said attacks on the police were a “very valid concern.” Trump’s executive order pardoned 132 people convicted of attacking a police officer.

“Outside of the political aspect, it’s a very valid concern,” Lynch said.

The redeployment of officers comes at a time when the precinct continues to address quality-of-life issues in Astoria, including crime and complaints from residents and businesses. Lynch acknowledged the challenges posed by the reassignment but emphasized the importance of ensuring safety across the city’s subway system.

Governor Hochul’s subway safety initiative is part of broader efforts to improve public safety and restore confidence in the city’s mass transit system, which serves millions of commuters daily.

Lynch closed the meeting, stating that the NYPD is undertaking significant training to ensure that officers are prepared for any possible attacks, adding that intelligence gathering will also help the police to track individuals with a history of violence against law enforcement.