Astoria Park Carnival to open June 4 for five-day run of rides and entertainment

May 29, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Grab your tickets and step right up for the Astoria Park Carnival, kicking off Wednesday, June 4, and running for five days only through Sunday, June 8, with rides, games, food and thrills for all ages.

Set at the corner of Hoyt Avenue N and 19th Street, the annual event transforms Astoria Park into a pop-up amusement park, complete with LED-lit rides and classic carnival attractions. Presented by Dreamland Amusements, the carnival signals the unofficial start of summer in the neighborhood, coinciding with the return of Astoria Park’s seasonal lineup of movie nights, free fitness classes and community events.

Admission to the carnival is free and guests can enjoy the carnival atmosphere without purchasing tickets. For those ready to ride, tickets are available on site: $1.50 for a single ticket, 20 tickets for $32 ($30 if paying cash), and 50 tickets for $62 ($60 cash), with one free ride included in the latter package.

New to the carnival this year are two thrill rides—Zeus and Flash Dance—adding even more excitement for returning fans and first-time visitors alike.

The Astoria Park Carnival will open at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 4, and Thursday, June 5, closing at 10 p.m. each evening. On Friday, June 6, the carnival runs from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Weekend hours are extended, with the event open from noon to midnight on Saturday, June 7 and from noon to 11 p.m. on its final day, Sunday, June 8.

As one of the most popular seasonal events in the neighborhood, the carnival typically draws large crowds, especially in the evenings. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and consider using public transportation, as parking is limited. The event takes place in and around Astoria Park’s parking lot, reducing the availability of nearby spaces.

Adult supervision is required for guests ages 17 and under. Most rides require a minimum height of 36 inches, though the carnival will feature a few smaller rides suitable for younger children under 30 inches tall.

With its limited five-day run, the carnival offers a brief but exciting opportunity for families and visitors from Astoria and beyond.