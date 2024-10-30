You are reading

Astoria nonprofit HANAC offers free information sessions for new voters in Queens

HANAC is offering free information sessions for new voters today through October 31. (File Photo: Queens Post)

Oct. 30, 2024 By Athena Dawson

A local Astoria-based nonprofit is offering free information sessions for new voters across Queens. 

HANAC will provide information sessions teaching the basic structure of the U.S. voting system, electoral college, rules on voter eligibility, voter registration, and other information for newly eligible citizens. Additionally, the sessions will provide details on local voting locations, where to find more information, what accommodations exist, and how to use them.

Javier Gomez, Program Director of the HANAC Legal Immigration Assistance Program, will run the informational programs.

The first session will be led in person on Wednesday, Oct 30, at 6 p.m., at George Douris Tower Building (at the cafeteria) located at 2740 Hoyt Ave. South. The next session will be virtual on Thursday, Oct 31, at 6 p.m. Interested parties can visit HANAC.org for more details.

Early voting started on Saturday, October 26th, and runs through Sunday, Nov. 3. Polls are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and extended hours (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.) on weekdays. On Election Day, Nov. 5, polls operate from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.New York City residents can check their voter registration status online or by calling 1-866-868-3692. New Yorkers can register to vote online, by mail, or in person.

Founded in 1972 by reporter George Douris, HANAC is a social services organization based in Astoria that supports some of the city’s most vulnerable populations.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

