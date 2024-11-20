Nov. 20, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

A group of civic-minded middle school students spearheaded a volunteer effort at the Astoria Park Alliance’s Annual Fall Leaf Fest on Saturday, Nov. 16.

The students from IS 141, located on 21st Avenue in Astoria, were inspired by their love for Astoria Park and organized their peers, families, and friends to participate in the event.

The volunteers worked diligently to rake, collect, and bag leaves throughout the park, which were later converted into compost for the alliance.

The Astoria Park Alliance is a volunteer nonprofit dedicated to caring for and improving Astoria Park. It beautifies the 60-acre space, offers free community programs, and advocates for green spaces, working closely with NYC Parks and local officials.

“We participate in the clean-up every year and always enjoy raking leaves,” said Ian Klingman, one of the student organizers. “We thought it would be a fun activity to invite our new school friends to join in. We wanted to show that even kids can help our community and make a difference.”

“At IS 141, we have a civics class, and we were hoping to inspire more kids to get involved in community service,” added Alice Klingman, another student organizer. “It was a great way to spend a few hours with friends while giving back.”

The student initiative garnered praise from parents and community members, with many parents joining their children in volunteering for the first time. The event highlighted the importance of community engagement and the role of young leaders in fostering civic responsibility.

The Astoria Park Alliance’s Annual Fall Leaf Fest is a cornerstone event aimed at maintaining the park’s beauty and accessibility. For those who missed the Nov. 16 cleanup, another opportunity to volunteer will take place on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 10 a.m. to noon.

For more information about the Astoria Park Alliance and how to get involved, visit astoriaparkalliance.org or follow the organization on Instagram at @astoriaparkalliance.