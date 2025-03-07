Astoria fitness center hosts International Women’s Day event with community-focused activities

March 7, 2025 By Paulina Albarracin

Fitness Lounge NYC will celebrate International Women’s Day on Saturday, March 8, with a day of fitness and wellness led by women, for women.

The Astoria-based training center, located at 25-79 31st St., will offer a lineup of group activities starting at 9 a.m. to promote health, empowerment and community engagement.

The event will also feature a 5K Group Run in collaboration with the Queens Running Collective from noon to 1 p.m. Additionally, Monarq Chiropractic Wellness is hosting a block party with notable exhibitors, including Recovery Mode NYC, Good Hart PT, and Bravely Upbound.

The International Women’s Day fitness schedule includes:

9:15–10 a.m.: Group walk

9:20–9:50 a.m.: Strength training with Stephanie

10:30–11 a.m.: Pilates with Constantia

11:05–11:35 a.m.: Pelvic floor workshop with Dr. Shari and Jodi

11:35 a.m.–12:05 p.m.: Yoga with Connie

Noon–1 p.m.: 5K group run

Participants are encouraged to join any of the sessions to celebrate International Women’s Day through movement, wellness, and community-building.

Fitness Lounge NYC’s Mission and Community Engagement

Fitness Lounge NYC, known for its inclusive approach to fitness, aims to help individuals of all identities achieve their personal health goals. Ashley Dean, a personal trainer at the center, emphasized the importance of fostering a supportive environment.

“When I had approached the owners about doing the event, they were really excited,” Dean said. “This is our second year hosting it. And it’s partly owned by a woman, so she wanted to create something meaningful for the community and provide a space that gives back.”

As part of the event, Fitness Lounge NYC is supporting PowerPlay NYC, a nonprofit that encourages girls’ participation in sports and leadership development. “We wanted to give our donations to something that was also giving back within our community,” Dean said.

The center is also collecting cosmetics, makeup bags, toiletries, and feminine products for Asiyah Women’s Shelter, an emergency center that provides housing, mental health services and postpartum support for Muslim and BIPOC women in New York City.

“We’re looking to have a really great time promoting different women-owned businesses,” Dean added.

Event Registration and Additional Offerings

Interested participants can register on Eventbrite for “donate what you wish” tickets, with proceeds benefiting PowerPlay NYC. The donation includes access to fitness classes, cardio activities, physical assessments, a recovery zone, and giveaways.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase fresh juices from Health Plug NYC, protein bites from Rawlicious, and other treats from Elysian Café.

The event is open to all ages, and a bag check will be available upon arrival. Attendees can take the Queens-bound W train to 30th Avenue for easy access to the venue.