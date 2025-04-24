Astoria Farmers Market debuts May 11, bringing fresh produce and seafood to 31st Ave Open Street

April 24, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Astoria residents will no longer need to travel far for farm-fresh food, thanks to the launch of the Astoria Farmers Market, a new monthly event bringing top-quality produce, seafood and other locally sourced goods right to the neighborhood.

Beginning Sunday, May 11, the market will be held every second Sunday of the month and will feature more than 20 food growers and artisanal vendors. Shoppers can expect a diverse selection of offerings from fresh-caught, sustainable seafood from Montauk to locally harvested honey, curated to reflect the culinary spirit of the neighborhood.

The vibrant new market was founded by Mike Cruz and Leigh Lotocki, an Astoria couple with deep roots in the food and hospitality industries. Cruz, a chef, and Lotocki, who has a background in event management and hospitality, were inspired to create the market after a brief stint living in Fresno, California, located in the heart of the country’s agricultural powerhouse, the Central Valley.

While their time in California didn’t last, the experience left a lasting impression. “We were constantly surrounded by incredible produce and freshly caught seafood,” said Lotocki. “It was the kind of quality and accessibility we felt was missing back in New York, especially in Astoria.”

Their idea began to take shape when Cruz started working with a friend who runs the Montauk Catch Club, occasionally helping to retrieve fresh seafood directly from the docks. He would sometimes accompany the company to farmers markets in North Salem and other parts of the Hudson Valley. Impressed by the scale, efficiency, and food quality at those markets, Cruz envisioned something similar in Astoria—a community known for its culinary diversity but still underserved when it comes to regular farmers markets.

With their combined experience and local connections, Cruz and Lotocki are now bringing that vision to life. The Astoria Farmers Market aims to become a staple in the community, spotlighting regional growers and food producers while making it easier for locals to shop sustainably and eat well without leaving the neighborhood.

“That was just the catalyst, and I remember after I had that conversation, I called Leigh, and I was like, this is something we can absolutely do,” said Cruz. “This project was a perfect nexus of everything that we have done, but also love to do. Moving back to Astoria and being surrounded by all this energy and with all these farmers, it just felt so right. We took a shot in the dark and reached out to 31st Ave Open Street to see if they would let us have a recurring event, and it spiraled from there.”

Adding to its distinct character, the Astoria Farmers Market is held in partnership with 31st Avenue Open Street, which gives the market a unique afternoon time slot—1 to 5 p.m. While most farmers markets typically wrap up by early afternoon, co-founders Cruz and Lotocki initially worried the later start might be a drawback. Instead, it turned out to be one of the market’s greatest strengths.

“The afternoon schedule actually gives people more flexibility,” Lotocki explained. “It allows them to enjoy their Sunday mornings and still stop by the market later in the day. It’s also much more convenient for some of our vendors traveling in from Montauk and Westchester.”

The time slot also reflects the market’s emphasis on quality and regional access. Cruz and Lotocki have handpicked some of the best food purveyors they know, including fresh-caught, sustainable seafood from Montauk Catch Club, slow-raised beef, lamb, and poultry from Fat Apple Farm in Pine Plains, organic and regenerative produce from Back Home Farm in the High Hills, and solar-powered microgreens from local grower Astoria Grown.

Together, these vendors help define the market’s mission: to provide Astoria residents with high-quality, ethically sourced foods while supporting regional farmers and food artisans.

“With this farmers market, we’re not trying to compete with any local businesses or outdo anybody,” said Cruz. “We’re trying to add to the neighborhood’s diversity and connect small-time farms that don’t have a presence in the city otherwise, and bringing them straight to Astoria.”

With so many makers in Astoria, the farmers market will also feature a list of locally based businesses at its next market, like Maki’s Donuts and Sweet Tones Desserts, vegetables, fruit, and eggs from the Queens County Farm and Museum, knife sharpening from Astoria Cutlery, Tivoli Mushroom, and Cano Coffee Company, to name just a few of the local vendors. The farmer’s market will also take advantage of the many talented artists and creators from the area, who will also be present to add to the experience.

“We want to add an entertainment-oriented experience there too,” said Lotocki. “And while that’s not 100% of the focus, it’s a way for people to incorporate the arts and creativity that will be fun, engaging, kind of something for everybody.”

Their first market will take place Sunday, May 11, from 1 to 5 p.m. on 31st Ave Open Street, which can provide a fun Mother’s Day outdoor event. Queens Perennial will also be at the market for the special day, offering fresh flowers and the opportunity to sign up for the group’s Flower CSA program.

The market will continue to take place on the second Sunday of each month until November.

The duo has already been receiving an outpouring of support and interest, and hopes to continue to grow with the community and provide a much-needed farmer’s market in the area.

“The engagement, activism, and social awareness that this neighborhood has is pretty astonishing and like nothing I experienced in my 10 years of living in New York and Queens specifically,” said Lotocki. “Realizing that the food system is a tangible part of our world that we can impact with everyday decisions, and realizing what a big difference it makes having great, fresh, local ingredients, but also, knowing who your farmer is, is a huge deal, and something that I want Astoria to have access to and experience.”