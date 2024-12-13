You are reading

Former Astoria resident Cormac Murphy to represent USA in pursuit of ‘Mr. Universe’ crown

Cormac Murphy will represent the U.S. on the world stage during Mr. Universe

Dec. 13, 2024 By Colum Motherway

Former Astoria resident Cormac Murphy was crowned ‘Mr. USA’ in Aug. 2024, and on Dec. 22, he will look to go even further during the esteemed Mr. Universe pageantry contest.

Mr. Universe is known as “the Quest for Global Male Excellence.” It is not just about physical appearance. It’s a platform that seeks to identify and showcase well-rounded individuals who possess qualities beyond aesthetics. The competition aims to find a global ambassador who is physically fit, intelligent, socially aware, and charismatic.

The Mr. USA pageant is held annually to select the man who will represent the United States at the Mr. Universe contest. Murphy was awarded the title after demonstrating to the judges that he can empower and inspire young men worldwide.

Murphy moved to New York in 2016 after growing up in Ireland. His mother is from New Jersey, so he holds a U.S. passport.

After the upcoming pageant, he plans to leave the city, where he currently resides, and relocate to Arizona to pursue a new opportunity with a modeling agency.

Murphy was crowned ‘Mr. USA’ back in August

Murphy worked in nightclubs and did runway modeling before ever having any experience in pageantry. He also appeared on Love Island USA in 2019. Then, in early February 2024, he was approached with the opportunity to compete in the Mr. USA contest.

“I didn’t jump at it straight away but thought it might be a good opportunity to network and learn how to do a pageant because I hadn’t before. I’m all about trying new things and going way out of my comfort zone,” Murphy revealed.

The event was held at the glamorous Biltmore Hotel in Los Angeles, and Murphy recognized some people he had encountered during his career, which helped him with the experience. While he was the winner, the top three of Mr. USA got the chance to represent the United States at three pageants: Mr. World, Mr. International, and Murphy’s contest, Mr. Universe.

Murphy previously worked in nightclubs and was on Love Island USA in 2019

While he feels good ahead of the contest, Murphy acknowledged that certain aspects of the show are difficult to prepare for. Contestants are scored on swimwear and formal wear, which requires a lot of training to get in the correct shape. However, before the physical demonstration, there is about a ten-minute interview where the judges can see who the contestants are and hear their life stories.

Murphy will use this time to discuss his previous hardships with addiction and how he overcame these struggles to reach over two years of sobriety this year.

“I struggled with alcohol and drugs throughout my twenties, but I’m sober now. My whole story is coming back from this because when I moved here (New York), I was known to be a nightclub promoter, and then I went on Love Island, and everything looked good from the outside, but I was struggling,” Murphy explained.

The pageant will begin with 50 contestants, and they will be whittled down to the top ten, top six, and finally, the top two before the winner is announced.

The judges will ask them a different question as they progress through each pick. These questions “could be anything,” which makes it difficult for Murphy to prepare.

“Mentally, emotionally, whatever you want to call it, you have to be ready to be asked anything. It can be a little daunting due to the unknown, but I don’t mind putting myself in positions like that because I’m well able for it,” he added.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
City debunks drone reports over LaGuardia after real emergency unfolds in Queens skies

As drone hysteria swept from New Jersey across the Hudson River to New York City on Thursday night, fueled by online reports of nearly a dozen large drones spotted over Queens, a genuine emergency unfolded in the skies above the borough.

The Port Authority and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed that a flight out of LaGuardia Airport earlier in the evening was forced to make an emergency landing at JFK Airport after a bird strike blew out an engine on the aircraft.

Read More
0
Op-ed: A new JFK Airport is a doorway to opportunity for local and diverse businesses

Dec. 12, 2024 By Elena Barcenas and Loycent Gordon

As successful small business owners here in Queens, we join all New Yorkers in looking forward to the transformation of JFK International Airport into the world-class airport our city deserves. But a new JFK will serve as more than a global gateway for travelers—for local and minority-owned businesses like ours, it will be a doorway to life-changing opportunities.

Read More
0
Western Queens holiday markets spotlight local artisans and unique gifts

Dec. 12, 2024 By Allison Kridle

Western Queens is embracing the holiday spirit with several festive vendor markets showcasing unique, handcrafted goods from local artisans. Residents and visitors alike can explore these markets, which offer one-of-a-kind gifts and support small businesses in the community. These events are hubs for holiday shopping and cheer, from handmade crafts to creative treasures.

Read More
0
Load More Articles