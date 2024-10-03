You are reading

Astoria-born Chip City Cookies to launch limited-edition Pop-Tarts cookie

The new Strawberry Poppable Pop-Tarts® Cookie. Image credit: Chip City Cookies

Oct. 3, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

Chip City Cookies, the rapidly expanding cookie chain originally founded in Astoria, has announced a new collaboration with Kellanova’s iconic Pop-Tarts brand.

The two companies are introducing a limited-edition “Strawberry Poppable Pop-Tarts® Cookie,” available for a select period in October and November across Chip City’s 40-plus locations.

The cookie, inspired by Pop-Tarts’ nostalgic flavors, features a vanilla sugar cookie filled with strawberry jam, topped with vanilla icing, rainbow nonpareils, and Pop-Tarts® Crunchy Poppers.

The limited-time treat will be sold for $7 per cookie, at all Chip City stores, including locations in New York City, Long Island, and beyond, from Friday, October 11, to Saturday, October 12, and again from Thursday, October 31, to Saturday, November 2.

Chip City currently operates six storefronts in Queens. The limited-edition treat can be picked up at their original store located at 30-06 34th St. in Astoria, 23-96 Bell Blvd. in Bayside, 42-15 Crescent St. in Long Island City, 72-34 Austin St. in Forest Hills, 45-05 40th St. in Sunnyside and 22-04 33rd St. in the Ditmars Steinway area of Astoria.

Image credit: Chip City Cookies

“We love creating fun, memorable, and flavorful collaborations for our customers,” said Peter Phillips, co-founder and chief executive officer of Chip City Cookies. “Our past partnership with Kellanova on the Blueberry Eggo Waffle Cookie was a huge success, evoking childhood memories for so many. We’re excited to continue hitting it out of the ballpark by combining our ooey gooey cookies with Pop-Tarts, a brand synonymous with American pop culture and nostalgia.”

Founded in Astoria in 2017 by childhood friends Peter Phillips and Teddy Gailas, Chip City started as a passion project to recreate the simple, comforting taste of their youth. The venture has since grown from a small storefront to a brand with over 40 locations across several states, including New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

