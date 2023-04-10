Making memories: Astoria Easter party featuring egg hunt, visit from Disney characters with crafts and more draws hundreds

April 10, 2023 By Paul Frangipane

Hundreds of kids spent their Sunday with a high-energy Easter bash filled with fun activities at the Beer Garden at Bohemian Hall in Astoria on April 9.

For the first time since before the pandemic, Blue Balloon Parties hosted the event, bringing it from Long Island City to its new home in Astoria. The party offered many activities for kids, including bounce houses, face painting, balloon twisting, arts and crafts and a dance party with famous characters.

The Easter Bunny made an appearance as well, and live bunnies soaked up the attention from children eager to pet them. But the main event was the egg hunt, giving kids the chance to hunt for 12,000 golden Easter eggs filled with toys.

Sally Rodriguez, the owner of Blue Balloon Parties, said the new location was a perfect fit and was thrilled to see the event return after the pandemic.

“It’s important to have community events so people have something to do with their children,” Rodriguez said. “I personally as a mom love taking my son out to do things. Having these activities like balloons and face painting and characters — it’s something that they really truly enjoy and this is a space where you can actually combine family time and something for the children at the same time.”

At the new venue, families were able to get table service from the Beer Garden as well.

Stamatis Pelardis, general manager of the Bohemian Hall said he was happy to facilitate the party, adding that these types of events are a great asset to the community.

For single dad Jose Aguirre, the event was a chance to spend quality time with his 5-year-old daughter Claire Lucas.

Lucas got her face painted and danced alongside Mirabel from Disney’s “Encanto” before the father and daughter duo played games together as they waited for the egg hunt.

“She’ll have these memories here in Astoria forever,” Aguirre said.

Kids also got a chance to meet and get their photos taken with Spider-Man and other characters, such as Bluey, Bingo, Mickey Mouse and Elmo.

Rodriguez’s company held similar Easter parties on the Long Island City waterfront before the onset of the pandemic.