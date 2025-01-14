You are reading

AOC launches fundraiser for victims of Los Angeles wildfires

Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department stand vigilant as they battle wildfires in Los Angeles on Jan. 10. The fires have destroyed thousands of homes and caused widespread damage across the city. (Photo by Lokman Vural Elibol/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Jan. 14, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has launched a fundraiser for the victims of the Los Angeles wildfires, raising more than $125,000 for two grassroots organizations working to provide relief services.

The blazes have consumed 63 square miles since Jan. 7, killing at least 24 people and displacing thousands of others by destroying at least 12,000 buildings. A further 23 people have been reported missing, while several utility companies have declared their drinking water unsafe until extensive testing is carried out.

Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th District, which covers parts of the Bronx and Queens, has launched a campaign to raise funds for two organizations “working round the clock” to provide emergency shelter and relief services to wildfire victims.

The fundraiser will support United Way of Greater Los Angeles, a nonprofit working with community partners to focus on longer-term recovery efforts, and World Central Kitchen’s Relief Team, supporting first responders and families impacted by wildfires in the Los Angeles area. World Central has mobilized teams across the region to provide immediate food relief with nutritious meals and water to people displaced by evacuation or fire.

All donations to the campaign will be evenly split between the two organizations, Ocasio-Cortez said.

Oliver Hidalgo-Wohlleben, campaign manager for Ocasio-Cortez said on Sunday that the campaign has raised more than $125,000 since it was launched last week. Ocasio-Cortez’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards has said that Queens “stands ready” to assist the victims of the wildfires in whatever way possible.

“The images, videos and stories of destruction and loss emerging from the Los Angeles area are nothing short of heartbreaking. These wildfires haven’t just burned homes and businesses — they’ve taken lives, destroyed livelihoods and shattered the dreams of countless people,” Richards said in a statement.

“As we watch news reports about the fires, it’s hard not to be reminded of the devastation other climate change-fueled disasters like hurricanes Sandy and Ida have brought to our borough in recent years.”

Officials close to Richards said the Borough President has been in direct personal contact with Lindsey Horvath, a member of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, and has offered the assistance of the borough.

