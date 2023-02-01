You are reading

100-Year Old House in Astoria to Be Torn Down to Make Way for 7-Story Apartment Building

30-33 29th Street (Photo via Google Maps)

A distinctive 3-story house in Astoria, built more than 100 years ago, is set to be bulldozed to make way for an apartment complex (Photo via Google Maps)

Jan. 31, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A distinctive 3-story house in Astoria, built more than 100 years ago, is set to be bulldozed to make way for an apartment complex.

The detached gray-colored house, located at 30-33 29th St., will be torn down and a 7-story apartment building will be constructed in its place, according to building permits filed with the Dept. of Buildings on Jan. 24.

The plans call for a 70-foot-tall structure to go up at the site, which is adjacent to the elementary school P.S. 234Q and near Athens Square Park on 30th Avenue.

When completed, the new structure will contain 33 apartments and will take up around 22,400 square feet. The plans also include 17 enclosed car spaces.

Z Architecture is listed as the architect. The firm said it had not yet finalized its renderings for the development when contacted by the Queens Post Tuesday.

Property records show that the site — which is around 7,500 square feet — was purchased last year for $5.775 million by Ritcar3 LLC, a Floral Park-based company.

29th Street (Photo via Google Maps)

The site is adjacent to the elementary school P.S. 234Q and near Athens Square Park on 30th Avenue (Photo via Google Maps)

