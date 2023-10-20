NYPD, Sheriff’s Office raid illegal smoke shop across street from Astoria church

Oct. 20, 2023 By Bill Parry

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria and members of the NYC Sheriff’s Office raided an illegal smoke shop across the street from Trinity Lutheran Church on Friday, Oct. 20.

Officers entered the Gazzo Convenience shop located at 37-01 31st Ave. at around 10:30 a.m. and began a search of the premises. Officers found 400 to 500 cartons of untaxed cigarettes stashed in hiding places beneath the cellar stairs and behind trap doors in addition to many pounds of illegal marijuana and marijuana flower product, according to law enforcement sources at the scene.

A store worker was taken into custody and led out of the corner storefront but an NYPD spokeswoman could not provide his identity or what crimes he is being charged with while the Sheriff’s Office was still taking inventory of the seized illegal cigarettes and marijuana products.

“The Sheriff’s Office continues to conduct thorough investigations,” NYC Sheriff Anthony Miranda said in a statement to the Queens/Astoria Post. “We continue to collaborate with other agencies and in our enforcement efforts we discover new methods being used to conceal their illegal activity.”





Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.